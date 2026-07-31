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The trees are dying a silent death

Healthy trees are suddenly showing signs of infection. The branches of the rain trees are getting coated with a whitish grey layer. One branch after another is drying up, and then eventually the entire tree is dying. Local residents have been unable to determine the cause of the infection spreading from tree to tree, raising growing concern. In an effort to save the remaining trees, many have begun cutting away the infected branches. Here is a story by Saddam Hossain in photographs taken recently in the Bilpabla area of Dumuria, Khulna.

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Rows of trees have been killed by the blight.
Saddam Hossain
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Insects have infested the trunk of an affected tree.
Saddam Hossain
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A man trims down the affected branches.
Saddam Hossain
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The affected branches have been cut down and piled up together.
Saddam Hossain
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A man chops up the branches.
Saddam Hossain
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A whitish grey coating has formed on the tree branches.
Saddam Hossain
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A sticky red-orange substance has accumulated beneath the white coating.
Saddam Hossain
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Rows of trees killed by the blight.
Saddam Hossain
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Green life emerged from the dead tree.
Saddam Hossain
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