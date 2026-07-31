In Frames

The trees are dying a silent death

Healthy trees are suddenly showing signs of infection. The branches of the rain trees are getting coated with a whitish grey layer. One branch after another is drying up, and then eventually the entire tree is dying. Local residents have been unable to determine the cause of the infection spreading from tree to tree, raising growing concern. In an effort to save the remaining trees, many have begun cutting away the infected branches. Here is a story by Saddam Hossain in photographs taken recently in the Bilpabla area of Dumuria, Khulna.