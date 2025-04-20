TOP SHOTS (20 April 2025)

A flock of common myna are sitting on a tin roof as it drizzles. The picture was taken from Chingmrong ghat of Kaptai in Rangamati on 20 April 2025.Supriyo Chakma
Pink frangipani blooms revealing its beauty in a charming cool morning. The picture was taken from Miapara of West Khabaspur in Faridpur on 20 April.Alimuzzaman
Farmers thresh Boro paddy in the field using machines after harvesting it from the Bishwambarpur of Khorchar haor. The photo was taken from Bishwambarpur in Sunamganj on 20 April.Prothom Alo
A pair of colobines is roaming the locality in search of food. They are interacting closely with locals and accepting food from them. The photo was taken from Balarampur, Pabna on 20 April.Hasan Mahmud
A musical troupe travels to villages to perform Kirtan at Naam Yagga events organised by followers of Hinduism. They perform devotional chants of Krishna and Rama. The photo was taken from Hoglabunia of Botiaghata in Khulna 20 April.Saddam Hossain
Rahul Biswas is collecting juice from a palm tree. He collects the juice from five trees everyday and sells it at Tk 100 per liter. He also produces palm jaggery, which he sells for Tk 300 per kilogram. The photo was taken from Hoglabunia of Batiaghata in Khulna on 20 April.Saddam Hossain
A white kingfisher preys on a baby snake from a pond and flies off to enjoy its meal in peace. The photo was taken from Balarampur of Pabna 20 April.Hasan Mahmud
Four members of a family are travelling on a motorcycle without wearing helmets, posing a serious risk of an accident at any moment. The picture is taken from Dhaka-Chattogram Highway, at Amirabad, Daudkandi, Cumilla on 20 April.Abdur Rahman Dhali
Although cauliflower is typically a winter vegetable, farmers now cultivate it round the year. A farmer is seen planting seedlings in a growing cauliflower field in Mirpur, Gabtali, Bogura on 20 April.Soyel Rana
A farmer tills the land with a traditional ox-driven plough. Traditional farming methods are still in use in many rural areas. The photo was taken from Murali Para, Kaptai, Rangamati on 20 April.Supriyo Chakma.
A meeting between BNP and the National Consensus Commission is taking place at LD Hall of Parliament Building, in Dhaka on 20 April.Sazid Hossain