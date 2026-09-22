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Colours, crowds and commerce at Hemayetpur fair

A two-day grand festival has been organised in Pabna, the birthplace of the spiritual leader Sri Sri Thakur Anukul Chandra, to mark the 139th auspicious birth anniversary of the founder of the Pabna Satsang Ashram. A fair has been set up on the ashram grounds to mark the occasion, offering a wide variety of goods. Devotees arriving from far and wide buy various items from the fair. Hasan Mahmud takes some photos featuring some of the products on sale at the fair at the Hemayetpur Satsang Ashram in Pabna Sadar.

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Vendors sit at their stalls with their goods neatly arranged
Hasan Mahmud
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Various silver utensils are on display at the fair
Hasan Mahmud
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A variety of brass utensils
Hasan Mahmud
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Various items, including bangles, necklaces and bindis
Hasan Mahmud
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A variety of sweets are on sale at the fair
Hasan Mahmud
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Various types of necklaces and earrings
Hasan Mahmud
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Men and women browse the fair
Hasan Mahmud
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Various types of conch-shell bangles are available
Hasan Mahmud
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A variety of items made of brass and bell metal
Hasan Mahmud
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Various plastic toys for children
Hasan Mahmud
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A variety of essential kitchenware
Hasan Mahmud
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Various products made from jute
Hasan Mahmud
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A variety of saris are also available at the fair
Hasan Mahmud
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