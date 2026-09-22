Photo story

Colours, crowds and commerce at Hemayetpur fair

A two-day grand festival has been organised in Pabna, the birthplace of the spiritual leader Sri Sri Thakur Anukul Chandra, to mark the 139th auspicious birth anniversary of the founder of the Pabna Satsang Ashram. A fair has been set up on the ashram grounds to mark the occasion, offering a wide variety of goods. Devotees arriving from far and wide buy various items from the fair. Hasan Mahmud takes some photos featuring some of the products on sale at the fair at the Hemayetpur Satsang Ashram in Pabna Sadar.