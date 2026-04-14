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Boishakh festival in pictures

Moments of Boishakhi festival throughout the day

The Prothom Alo Boishakhi Festival was organised today, Tuesday, to welcome the Bengali New Year 1433, from morning onwards at Chefs Table Courtside located on Madani Avenue in United City, the capital. The festival is organised by Prothom Alo with the cooperation of Chefs Table Courtside. Here is a photo story capturing various moments of the festival. The photos were taken by Khaled Sarker and Tanvir Ahhamed.

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An excited child at the festival.
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Along with songs, children artistes perform dances.
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Various arrangements at the festival captivate the children.
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A visitor looks at earrings at a stall in the festival premises.
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An artisan is making a fishing ‘polo’ sitting in the festival grounds.
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Guests with the winners of various competitions.
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