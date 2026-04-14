Boishakh festival in pictures

Moments of Boishakhi festival throughout the day

The Prothom Alo Boishakhi Festival was organised today, Tuesday, to welcome the Bengali New Year 1433, from morning onwards at Chefs Table Courtside located on Madani Avenue in United City, the capital. The festival is organised by Prothom Alo with the cooperation of Chefs Table Courtside. Here is a photo story capturing various moments of the festival. The photos were taken by Khaled Sarker and Tanvir Ahhamed.