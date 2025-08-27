Photo

In pictures: Taylor Swift confirms engagement

Pop superstar Taylor Swift and American football player Travis Kelce announced their engagement on Tuesday, setting the stage for a high-profile wedding for one of the world's biggest celebrity couples, reports AFP. A joint post on their Instagram pages showed pictures of Kelce down on one knee making his marriage proposal in a flower-laden garden, and then Swift displaying a large diamond ring.

An Instagram post reading "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," along with a photo showing National Football League player Travis Kelce proposing to singer Taylor Swift, in this screenshot taken from a social media post, 26 August 2025.
Taylor Swift via Instagram/via Reuters
Recording artist Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) react after the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri on 26 January 2025.
Reuters file photo
Taylor Swift via Instagram/via Reuters
Taylor Swift via Instagram/via Reuters
Taylor Swift via Instagram/via Reuters
Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs (L) celebrates with Taylor Swift after defeating the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium on 28 January 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland.
AFP file photo
Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs kisses Taylor Swift after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on 11 February 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
AFP file photo
US singer-songwriter Taylor Swift (L) and boyfriend US NFL football player Travis Kelce attend the men's final match between USA's Taylor Fritz and Italy's Jannik Sinner on day fourteen of the US Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City, on September 8, 2024.
AFP file photo
US singer-songwriter Taylor Swift (L) and boyfriend US NFL football player Travis Kelce attend the men's final match between USA's Taylor Fritz and Italy's Jannik Sinner on day fourteen of the US Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City, on 8 September 2024.
AFP file photo
Kansas City Chiefs' tight end #87 Travis Kelce and US singer-songwriter Taylor Swift embrace as they celebrate the Chiefs winning Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, 11 February 2024.
US musician Taylor Swift (L) and US NFL football player Travis Kelce (R) attend the men's final match between Italy's Jannik Sinner and USA's Taylor Fritz on day fourteen of the US Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City, on 8 September 2024.
AFP fie photo
