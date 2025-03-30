Gazans celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr

A Palestinian family stands outside their makeshift tent during Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Gaza City on 30 March 2025AFP
A Palestinian child collects food dropped on a street in Gaza City on 30 March 2025, during Eid al-Fitr which marks the end of the holy fasting month of RamadanAFP
A general view shows tents housing displaced Palestinians during Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Gaza City on 30 March 2025AFP
Palestinian girls play as they celebrate Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Gaza City on 30 March 2025AFP
Palestinians transport water back to their family during Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Gaza City on 30 March 2025AFP
A Palestinian family sit in front of destroyed buildings during Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Gaza City on 30 March 2025AFP
Palestinian girls sit outside their makeshift tent during Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Gaza City on 30 March 2025AFP
Palestinians queue outside a bakery during Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Gaza City on 30 March 2025AFP
Palestinians queue outside a bakery during Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Gaza City on 30 March 2025AFP
A picture taken from the Israeli side of the border with the Gaza Strip shows a smoke plume rising from explosions above destroyed buildings in the northern Gaza Strip on 30 March 2025AFP
Palestinian girls play as they celebrate Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Gaza City on 30 March 2025AFP
A picture taken from the Israeli side of the border with the Gaza Strip shows the devastation in the northern part of the Palestinian territory on 30 March 2025AFP
Palestinians visit the grave of a relative after Eid al-Fitr prayers, which marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in the Nuseirat camp for Palestinian refugees in the central Gaza Strip on 30 March 2025AFP
Palestinians visit the grave of a relative after Eid al-Fitr prayers, which marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Gaza City on 30 March 2025AFP
Palestinians arrive to attend Eid al-Fitr prayers, which marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, at Gaza City's historic Omari Mosque on 30 March 2025AFP
A Palestinian man walks with his children after Eid al-Fitr prayers, which marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in the Nuseirat camp for Palestinian refugees in the central Gaza Strip on 30 March 2025AFP