TOP SHOTS (26 November 2023)

A heron sits on top of a buoy, fishermen use to keep their nets afloat in the water, and looking for a scope to feast on the fish caught in the net. Photo taken from Katachhari village in Rangamati on 26 November.Supriyo Chakma
2 / 5
Sharighat area in Jaintapur upazila of Sylhet is famed for producing earthen pots. A man transports a neatly-stacked load of the earthen pots on his cycle-van. Photo taken from Kazirbazar Bridge area in Sylhet on 26 November.Anis Mahmud
3 / 5
Fishermen had dropped their nets in the Kaptai Lake at the dead of night. While the fishermen pull the nets onto the boats, their silhouettes appear against the golden reflection of the rising sun on the water. Photo taken from Manikchhari bridge area in Rangamati on 26 November.Supriyo Chakma
4 / 5
While bricks are being treated with fire at the kilns set up along the banks of Dhaleshwari river, black fumes coming out of the furnace is getting absorbed in the air to pollute the environment. Photo taken from Baktabali area in Narayanganj on 26 November.Dinar Mahmud
5 / 5
A farmer walks towards home carrying harvested paddies on his bicycle. Photo taken from Balachhara area in Rangpur on 26 November.Mainul Islam