3 / 11

The urban section of the historic Ichhamati River restoration project in Pabna has come to a halt due to a series of lawsuits and court injunctions. Within just a month, 10 more cases have been filed, bringing the total to 108. If these cases are not resolved promptly, the future of this Tk 15 billion project will remain uncertain. The picture was taken from Atua of Pabna on 10 July. Photo: Hasan Mahmud