TOP SHOTS (4 December 2025)

With annual exams suspended due to the teachers’ movement, students spent their time playing after coming to school. Photo taken from Jora Emdadia Government Primary School in Shahjahanpur, Bogura on 4 December 2025.Soyel Rana
A vendor sits in the market with onions for sale. Photo taken from Ghagra Grameen Haat in Rangamati on 4 December 2025.Supriyo Chakma
Water levels in the Juri River have dropped. On a foggy morning, fishermen sit still on boats in the middle of the river, engrossed in fishing with rods. Photo taken from Ranimora area in Moulvibazar, 4 December 2025.Kalyan Prasun
Coloured yarn is being stiffened with starch and left to dry in the sun. The yarn will later be woven on waist-looms into traditional women’s attire, Pinon and Hadi. Photo taken in Chowdhurychhara area of Ghilachhari, Rangamati on 4 November 2025.Supriyo Chakma
Ignoring the chilly weather early in the morning, fishermen hunt for fish in an enclosure. Photo taken from Jalma area in Batiaghata, Khulna on 4 December 2025.Saddam Hossain
Flocks of Asian openbill storks are flying in the sky. Photo taken from Dhumchar area in Babuganj, Barishal on 4 December 2025.Saiyan
A farmer waters the patch of red spinach in front of his house. Photo taken from Batna area in Charbaria, Barishal on 4 December 2025.Saiyan
Two men glide through the Sangu River with a load of bamboo. Photo taken from Uzanipara area in Bandarban on 4 December 2025.Mong Hai Sing Marma
A Marma woman returns home on a winter morning after collecting pumpkin flowers from the field. Photo taken from Noapara area in Bandarban on 4 December 2025.Mong Hai Shing Marma
A cargo boat was stuck in a canal filled with water hyacinth. Photo taken from Majidpur area in Titas, Cumilla on 4 December 2025.Abdur Rahman Dhali
Vehicles moving on the road are using headlights due to the thick fog. Photo taken from Court Road in Moulvibazar on 4 December 2025.Akmal Hossain
After tending to the pumpkin plants, a farmer applies organic fertilizer on the patch. Photo taken from Noapara area in Bandarban on 4 December 2025.Mong Hai Shing Marma