TOP SHOTS (23 October 2025)

Dolanchapa (white ginger lily) flowers bloom in beauty. Photo taken from a courtyard in Rantitha area of Sirajganj’s Raiganj on 23 October 2025.Shajedul Alam
Tea buds bask in the gentle late autumn sun. Photo taken from Tarapur Tea Garden in Sylhet on 23 October 2025.Anis Mahmud
A bulbul perches on the top branch of a plant by the wetland scanning the area for food. Photo taken from Parair Haor in Dakshin Surma of Sylhet on 23 October 2025.Anis Mahmud
A red-breasted parakeet spreads its wings while another perches on a tree branch. Photo taken from near the forest department office in Khagrachhari on 23 October 2025.Joyanti Dewan
A cormorant perches patiently on top of a bamboo pole looking for fish to catch early in the morning. Photo taken from Dowarpara area in Gabtali Upazila of Bogura on 23 October 2025.Soyel Rana
A man sprays pesticide to protect water chestnut plants growing in the wetland, though excessive pesticide can harm them. Photo taken from Khalishakura Bridge in Gabtali Upazila of Bogura on 23 October 2025.Soyel Rana
A flock of mynas feed on leftover food thrown in a yard. Photo taken from Sadhanapur Lumbini Tila in Rangamati on 23 October 2025.Supriyo Chakma
A sunbird with its slender beak drinks nectar from a banana blossom. Photo taken from Ghagra Banana Grove in Rangamati on 23 October 2025.Supriyo Chakma
Red water lilies in full bloom. Photo taken from a pond beside in Baghmara area in Sylhet on 23 October 2025.Anis Mahmud
A cluster of pink hibiscus bloom among green leaves on a sunny day. Photo taken from Khan Jahan Ali Bridge in Khulna on 23 October 2025.Saddam Hossain
Fishing boats tied to poles as a ban on fishing in the river remains in effect. Photo taken from Jabusa area in Rupsa of Khulna on 23 October 2025.Saddam Hossain