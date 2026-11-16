In frames

Aroma of new rice brings festive spirit of Nabanna

Agrahayan (a month in the Bengali calendar) signifies the aroma of new rice and the festival of Nabanna. Farmers and farm women are busy harvesting ripe Aman rice in the fields. Some are cutting rice, some are bundling it, while others are busy threshing. The joy of bringing home the fruit of months of hard work is evident in the satisfied smiles of the farmers. The images captured in the fields of Shahjahanpur and Nandigram upazilas in Bogura show the busy activity of rice harvesting.