Photo

In frames

Aroma of new rice brings festive spirit of Nabanna

Agrahayan (a month in the Bengali calendar) signifies the aroma of new rice and the festival of Nabanna. Farmers and farm women are busy harvesting ripe Aman rice in the fields. Some are cutting rice, some are bundling it, while others are busy threshing. The joy of bringing home the fruit of months of hard work is evident in the satisfied smiles of the farmers. The images captured in the fields of Shahjahanpur and Nandigram upazilas in Bogura show the busy activity of rice harvesting.

Soyel Rana
Bogura
1 / 11
A colleague carrying water in a pitcher for the farmers working in the field
2 / 11
A group of farmers heading to the field to cut ripe rice
3 / 11
A group of farmers busy cutting golden rice
4 / 11
Farmers going to collect the harvested rice
5 / 11
Farmers busy cutting golden rice
6 / 11
Harvested rice spread out in the field for drying
7 / 11
A group of farmers walking along the path through the golden rice fields, carrying bundles of rice on their shoulders
8 / 11
Farmers on their way home with rice bundles on their shoulders
9 / 11
Farmers busy threshing rice in the courtyard
10 / 11
A woman busy drying rice in the field.
11 / 11
A farmer with a satisfied smile, holding freshly harvested rice
Follow the Google news channel to get Prothom Alo's latest news
Watch more from Photo