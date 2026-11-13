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Red, sweet and in demand: A look at off-season watermelon market

Watermelons are generally grown in the country during the summer. However, many farmers are now cultivating them throughout the year. Although smaller in size, these watermelons, grown on bamboo trellises, have red flesh and a sweet taste. As a result, demand for them among buyers is increasing. They are brought in from various areas of Noakhali, Feni, Cumilla and the Chittagong Hill Tracts. Depending on their size and quality, they are sold wholesale at Tk 55 to Tk 80 per kg. These photographs capture the bustle of watermelon trade at Kadamtali Fruit Market in Chattogram city.

Sowrav Das
Chattogram
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Watermelons are being unloaded from a truck.
Sowrav Das
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A trader sits beside a pile of watermelons.
Sowrav Das
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Watermelons have been sliced open to attract buyers.
Sowrav Das
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Watermelons are being arranged for sale.
Sowrav Das
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Two varieties of watermelons are placed side by side.
Sowrav Das
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A watermelon has been cut open and placed amid a pile of the fruit.
Sowrav Das
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The flesh of the off-season watermelons is bright red.
Sowrav Das
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Watermelons are hanging on display for sale.
Sowrav Das
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Watermelons are being sold by weight.
Sowrav Das
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