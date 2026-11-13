In frames

Red, sweet and in demand: A look at off-season watermelon market

Watermelons are generally grown in the country during the summer. However, many farmers are now cultivating them throughout the year. Although smaller in size, these watermelons, grown on bamboo trellises, have red flesh and a sweet taste. As a result, demand for them among buyers is increasing. They are brought in from various areas of Noakhali, Feni, Cumilla and the Chittagong Hill Tracts. Depending on their size and quality, they are sold wholesale at Tk 55 to Tk 80 per kg. These photographs capture the bustle of watermelon trade at Kadamtali Fruit Market in Chattogram city.