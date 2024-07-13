TOP SHOTS (13 July 2024)

A fisherman goes back home with his catches at Lahirihat in Rangpur on 13 July.Moinul Islam
Dinghies are at high demand to the people of haor region with the advent of rainy season in Sylhet. Traders sell these dinghy boats at the century-old hut in Sylhet Salutikar on 13 JulyAnis Mahmud
A boy plays with a discarded tyre at Uttam Baniyapara in Rangpur on 13 JulyMoinul Islam
Water entered into most of the shops of ground floor in Dhaka's New Market due to heavy downpour on Friday. The traders gather their goods to dry up on Saturday morningDipu Malakar
A performer poses in an extravagant costume during the Solo Batik Carnival in Surakarta, Central Java on July 13, 2024AFP
Palestinians inspect the damage at the site of an Israeli strike which hit a makeshift prayer hall at al-Shati refugee camp west of Gaza City on July 13, 2024 amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the militant Hamas group in GazaAFP