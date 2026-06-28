International

Dallas shows blue-white celebration as fans cheer Messi and remember Maradona

The FIFA World Cup invariably ignites an outpouring of emotion among Argentine supporters. Ahead of Lionel Messi and Argentina's match against Jordan, the atmosphere came alive with blue-and-white shirts, flags and chants, from the stadium in Dallas to Klyde Warren Park.

Some supporters carried portraits of Argentina's current star, Lionel Messi, while others held images of Diego Maradona, who led La Albiceleste to World Cup glory in 1986. Many also took part in the traditional Banderazo gathering, expressing their unwavering support for the national team.

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A fan of Argentina poses before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J match between Jordan and Argentina at Dallas Stadium on 27 June, 2026 in Arlington, Texas.
AFP
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An Argentina fan with a banner featuring Argentina's Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona inside the stadium before the match.
Reuters
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Argentina fans inside the stadium cheering before the match.
Reuters
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Argentina fans with a banner of Messi inside the stadium before the match.
Reuters
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Argentina fan poses in front of a flag featuring Argentina's Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona during a traditional banderazo rally.
REUTERS
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Banderazo rally decorated with Argentine flags and portraits of Messi.
REUTERS
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Argentine supporters pose for pictures with a flag featuring late Argentina football legend Diego Maradona ahead of the 2026 World Cup Group J football match between Jordan and Argentina at the Dallas Stadium in Arlington on 27 June, 2026.
AFP
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