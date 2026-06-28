Dallas shows blue-white celebration as fans cheer Messi and remember Maradona

The FIFA World Cup invariably ignites an outpouring of emotion among Argentine supporters. Ahead of Lionel Messi and Argentina's match against Jordan, the atmosphere came alive with blue-and-white shirts, flags and chants, from the stadium in Dallas to Klyde Warren Park.

Some supporters carried portraits of Argentina's current star, Lionel Messi, while others held images of Diego Maradona, who led La Albiceleste to World Cup glory in 1986. Many also took part in the traditional Banderazo gathering, expressing their unwavering support for the national team.