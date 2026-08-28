Nepal battles aftermath of deadly floods

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A satellite image shows the site at the border of Nepal and Tibet Autonomous Region, China, before a barrier lake formed as a result of flash floods and a mudslide, 24 August 2026. VERIFICATION: Reuters was able to identify the barrier lake's location based on information released by Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) and Chinese state media outlet CCTV. The area that both countries showed were from the vicinity of coordinates 28.333525, 85.479764, which falls between the border of Nepal and Tibet autonomous region, China. Satellite images reviewed by Reuters from August 24 to August 27 showed an apparent increase in water accumulation in the area, forming what officials from both Chinese and Nepali governments say is a barrier lake. Reuters