In pictures
Nepal battles aftermath of deadly floods
Devastating floods on the Nepal-Tibet border region this week have left nearly 550 dead and more than 1,400 others missing, including hundreds of foreigners. The US Geological Survey said the disaster -- the deadliest for Nepal since a 2015 earthquake -- was caused by a glacial collapse that triggered a vast flow of icy debris.
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