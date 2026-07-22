International

In pictures: Around the world

A selection of Reuters photographs capturing major events and everyday life from around the world throughout the day.

1 / 27
Vietnam's Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung reads his statement while Japan's Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi listens during the 17th Mekong-Japan Foreign Ministers' meeting on the sidelines of the 59th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Pasay, Philippines on July 22, 2026.
Reuters
2 / 27
A memorial stone sits outside the building where Adolf Hitler was born, which has been converted into a police station by Austria's government in hopes of preventing it from serving as a place of ‌pilgrimage for neo-Nazis, in Braunau am Inn, Austria, July 16, 2026.
Reuters
3 / 27
A boy flies a kite in front of the historic mausoleum dome of Sultan Qaitbay's mosque, built between 1472 and 1474 by Sultan Al-Ashraf Qaitbay during the Mamluk Sultanate, following its reopening ceremony in Cairo, Egypt, July 20, 2026.
Reuters
4 / 27
Philippine Congresswoman Gerville Luistro, a member of the prosecution panel, looks at National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Director Melvin Matibag during proceedings for the impeachment trial of Philippine Vice-President Sara Duterte at the Philippine Senate in Pasay City, Metro Manila on July 22, 2026.
Reuters
5 / 27
Smoke near the southern Israeli city of Eilat, on the border with Jordan, after Jordanian state media reported the interception of six Iranian missiles, as seen from Eilat, Israel July 22, 2026.
Reuters
6 / 27
A Filipino guest worker works at the Master Good poultry processing plant in Kisvarda, Hungary, July 3, 2026.
REUTERS
7 / 27
Former Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban holds a press conference in Budapest, Hungary, July 22, 2026.
Reuters
8 / 27
People work near a production line at Brazilian footwear manufacturer Kissol, as new U.S. tariffs are set to hit a range of Brazilian goods, including the footwear industry, which counts the U.S. as its top foreign market, in Franca, Sao Paulo state, Brazil, July 17, 2026.
Reuters
9 / 27
Thai soldiers stand guard beside concertina razor wire along the Thailand-Cambodia border in Pong Nam Ron district, Chanthaburi province, Thailand, July 22, 2026.
Reuters
10 / 27
BAE Systems Group CEO Charles Woodburn and British Defence Secretary Wes Streeting stand in front of BAE's newly revealed unmanned fighter aircraft Brontanax at the Farnborough International Airshow, in Hampshire, Britain, July 22, 2026. Picture taken with a mobile phone.
Reuters
11 / 27
Outgoing French Minister for Ecological Transition, Biodiversity, and International Negotiations on Climate and Nature Monique Barbut leaves with French Minister for Overseas Territories Naima Moutchou following the weekly cabinet meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, July 22, 2026.
Reuters
12 / 27
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks during a press conference on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Pasay, Philippines on July 22, 2026.
Reuters
13 / 27
A woman walks with a child as residents attempt to enter Zutar Al-Gharbia village, as members of the Lebanese military block the road, in Zutar Al-Gharbia, Lebanon July 22, 2026.
Reuters
14 / 27
French Government Spokesperson Maud Bregeon leaves following the weekly cabinet meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, July 22, 2026.
Reuters
15 / 27
A military member guards as residents attempt to enter Zutar Al-Gharbia village as Lebanese army troops deploy in the area following the withdrawal of Israeli forces, under a U.S.-brokered plan, in southern Lebanon, in Zutar Al-Gharbia, Lebanon July 22, 2026.
Reuters
16 / 27
Residents attempt to enter Zutar Al-Gharbia village, as Lebanese army troops deploy in the area following the withdrawal of Israeli forces, under a U.S.-brokered plan, in Zutar Al-Gharbia, Lebanon July 22, 2026.
Reuters
17 / 27
A destroyed building as Lebanese army troops deploy in the area following the withdrawal of Israeli forces, under a U.S.-brokered plan, in southern Lebanon, in Zutar Al-Gharbia, Lebanon July 22, 2026.
Reuters
18 / 27
Christian Saunders of commissioner-general ad interim of UNRWA, Malaysia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Secretary General Amran Mohamed Zin, East Timor's Foreign Minister Bendito dos Santos Freitas, Indonesia's Foreign Minister Sugiono, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, Philippine Foreign Secretary Theresa Lazaro, Palestinian Social Development Minister Samah Hamad, Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, Vietnam's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Dang Hoang Giang, Thailand’s Ambassador to the Philippines Makawadee Sumitmor and Lee Kyung Cheol, South Korean government representative for middle east peace, pose for a group photo for Conference on Cooperation among East Asian Countries for Palestinian Development (CEAPAD), on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Pasay city, Philippines Wednesday, July 22, 2026.
Reuters
19 / 27
Britain's Prime Minister Andy Burnham and Mayor for the West of England Helen Godwin speak with local bus users at the bus station during a visit to Bath, Britain, July 22, 2026.
Reuters
20 / 27
People walk next to a military vehicle as residents attempt to enter Zutar Al-Gharbia village, as members of the Lebanese military block the road, in Zutar Al-Gharbia, Lebanon July 22, 2026.
Reuters
21 / 27
A man holds a sign depicting ousted Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores on the day of their hearing at the Daniel Patrick Moynihan United States Courthouse on criminal charges, including narcoterrorism, in New York City, U.S., July 22, 2026.
Reuters
22 / 27
People hold signs depicting ousted Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, his wife Cilia Flores, and Venezuelan Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello as they wait to enter the Daniel Patrick Moynihan United States Courthouse for a hearing on criminal charges, including narcoterrorism, against Maduro and Flores in New York City, U.S., July 22, 2026.
Reuters
23 / 27
Russia's President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting on economic issues in Moscow, Russia, July 22, 2026.
Reuters
24 / 27
King Charles, Patron of the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS), meets well-wishers during a visit to the RHS Sandringham Flower Show, which is being held this year on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk. Picture date: Wednesday July 22, 2026.
Reuters
25 / 27
King Charles, Patron of the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS), and Queen Camilla arrive for a visit to the RHS Sandringham Flower Show, which is being held this year on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk. Picture date: Wednesday July 22, 2026.
Reuters
26 / 27
Cycling - Tour de France - Stage 17 - Chambery to Voiron - Chambery, France - July 22, 2026 UAE Team Emirates - XRG's Tadej Pogacar wearing the yellow jersey and Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe's Remco Evenepoel with other cyclists before the start of stage 17
Reuters
27 / 27
Cycling - Tour de France - Stage 17 - Chambery to Voiron - Chambery, France - July 22, 2026 Tour de France General Director Christian Prudhomme looks out through the sunroof of a car with the cyclists behind the vehicle before the start of stage 17
Reuters
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