In pictures: Around the world

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Christian Saunders of commissioner-general ad interim of UNRWA, Malaysia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Secretary General Amran Mohamed Zin, East Timor's Foreign Minister Bendito dos Santos Freitas, Indonesia's Foreign Minister Sugiono, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, Philippine Foreign Secretary Theresa Lazaro, Palestinian Social Development Minister Samah Hamad, Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, Vietnam's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Dang Hoang Giang, Thailand’s Ambassador to the Philippines Makawadee Sumitmor and Lee Kyung Cheol, South Korean government representative for middle east peace, pose for a group photo for Conference on Cooperation among East Asian Countries for Palestinian Development (CEAPAD), on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Pasay city, Philippines Wednesday, July 22, 2026. Reuters