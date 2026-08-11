In Pictures

Colombia earthquake leaves a trail of destruction

A magnitude 7.4 earthquake struck Colombia on 10 August, 2026, and killed at least 111 people, damaged more than 1,500 buildings, and left an unknown number of people buried under rubble. The government declared a state of emergency to attend to the quake that shook several cities across the coffee-producing region, the Pacific coast, and neighboring Latin American countries, sending terrified residents racing into the street. Here is a photo story on the earthquake.