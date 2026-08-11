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Colombia earthquake leaves a trail of destruction

A magnitude 7.4 earthquake struck Colombia on 10 August, 2026, and killed at least 111 people, damaged more than 1,500 buildings, and left an unknown number of people buried under rubble. The government declared a state of emergency to attend to the quake that shook several cities across the coffee-producing region, the Pacific coast, and neighboring Latin American countries, sending terrified residents racing into the street. Here is a photo story on the earthquake.

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The damage sustained by the Manizales Cathedral are pictured after the earthquake in Manizales, Colombia, on 10 August, 2026.
AFP
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People and rescuers look for survivors amid the rubble of a collapsed building after an earthquake in Cali, Colombia on 10 August, 2026.
AFP
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A man carries a dog as he walks past the rubble of a collapsed building after an earthquake in Pereira, Colombia on 10 August, 2026.
AFP
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Rescuers and locals use a crane to clear rubble and look for survivors at a collapsed building after an earthquake in Pereira, Colombia on 10 August, 2026.
AFP
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People remove rubble from a collapsed building after an earthquake in Cali, Colombia on 0 August, 2026.
AFP
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A woman looks at rescuers searching for survivors amid the rubble of a collapsed building after an earthquake in Pereira, Colombia on 10 August, 2026.
AFP
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An elderly man receives help walking past the rubble of a collapsed building after an earthquake in Pereira, Colombia on 10 August, 2026.
AFP
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This aerial view shows a a collapsed building after an earthquake in Cali, Colombia on 10 August, 2026.
AFP
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