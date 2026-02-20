Photo

In photos: Preparations at the Central Shaheed Minar for 21 February

Amar Ekushey February, Shaheed Dibosh (Martyrs’ Day) and International Mother Language Day, will be observed on Saturday (21 February). The 74th anniversary of the Language Movement will be marked. All preparations have been completed to observe the day with due solemnity in the capital, Dhaka, and across the country. The official programmes will begin at 12:01 am tonight, Friday, with the laying of wreaths at the Central Shaheed Minar in tribute and remembrance. This photo feature by Suvra Kanti Das captures the preparations for the day.

The Central Shaheed Minar has been decorated for Amar Ekushey February.
Suvra Kanti Das
The road and pavements in front of the Central Shaheed Minar are also being adorned.
Suvra Kanti Das
At a press briefing at the Central Shaheed Minar, the Dhaka Metropolitan Police commissioner said there are no security concerns surrounding the observance of the day.
Suvra Kanti Das
At another press briefing at the Central Shaheed Minar, the Director General of RAB said the venue will be provided with multiple layers of security.
Suvra Kanti Das
SWAT, the dog squad, the bomb disposal unit and the crime scene unit will remain standby round-the-clock for the Ekushey February programmes.
Suvra Kanti Das
The road in front of the Central Shaheed Minar is being adorned with Alpona art ahead of the day.
Suvra Kanti Das
Many people have taken part in painting the Alpona.
Suvra Kanti Das
Work continues on painting Alpona on the road in front of the Central Shaheed Minar.
Suvra Kanti Das
The road in front of the Central Shaheed Minar is taking on a colourful appearance.
Suvra Kanti Das
Suvra Kanti Das
