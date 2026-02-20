In photos: Preparations at the Central Shaheed Minar for 21 February

Amar Ekushey February, Shaheed Dibosh (Martyrs’ Day) and International Mother Language Day, will be observed on Saturday (21 February). The 74th anniversary of the Language Movement will be marked. All preparations have been completed to observe the day with due solemnity in the capital, Dhaka, and across the country. The official programmes will begin at 12:01 am tonight, Friday, with the laying of wreaths at the Central Shaheed Minar in tribute and remembrance. This photo feature by Suvra Kanti Das captures the preparations for the day.