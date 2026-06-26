Top Shots (26 June 2026)

A striking yellowish-white flower blooms on a dragon fruit plant grown at a yard garden. Photo taken in Bastuhara, Khulna on 25 June 2026.Saddam Hossain
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It has been raining every day in Sylhet. Two students walk to their madrasa under umbrellas on a rainy morning. Photo taken in Shibganj, Sylhet on 25 June 2026.Anis Mahmud
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Farmers have brought pineapples to Banarupa Ghat in the town for sale, where wholesalers await to buy them. Photo taken in Banarupa, Rangamati on 25 June 2026.Supriyo Chakma
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A farmer is busy harvesting taro stems early in the morning. He will later take them to market for sale. Photo taken in Chupinagar, Bogura on 25 June 2026.Soyel Rana
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Continuous rainfall and upstream flows have raised the water level of the Surma River, which is now brimming. Photo taken in Kalighat, Sylhet on 25 June 2026.Anis Mahmud
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Flowers bloom on the Roselle (Chukai) plant, known locally by some hill communities as Amile. Photo taken in Kolokpara, Naniarchar, Rangamati on 25 June 2026.Supriyo Chakma
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The sun blazes early morning as a student heads to school carrying an umbrella for shade. Photo taken in Tapodhan, Rangpur on 25 June 2026.Moinul Islam
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Milk is being boiled in a large vat to make yoghurt at a confectionary workshop. Photo taken in Shovarampur, Faridpur on 25 June 2026.Alimuzzaman
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A vibrant Krishnachura tree in bloom. Photo taken from Central Shaheed Minar area at the University of Comilla on 25 June 2026.Abdur Rahman
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As small fish are being found in flooded farmland, a boy sets a traditional bamboo fish trap known as Darki to catch them. Photo taken in Burail, Rangpur on 25 June 2026.Moinul Islam
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With the arrival of the monsoon, farmers in the hills are busy transplanting aman paddy. They spend the day pulling seedlings from nurseries and tying them into bundles. Photo taken in Jamchhari Para, Bandarban on 25 June 2026.Mong Hai Sing Marma
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Ignoring the drizzle, a group of hill children walks along a village path to school. Photo taken in Khamadang Para, Bandarban on 25 June 2026.Mong Hai Sing Marma
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Raindrops cling to the grille of a building. Photo taken in Rantitha area of Raiganj, Sirajganj on 25 June 2026.Sajedul Alam
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A pedestrian heads to his destination under an umbrella during heavy rain. Photo taken from Agarpur Road, Barishal on 25 June 2026.Saiyan
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Several vehicles attempting to make a U-turn on the road towards Tejgaon, force traffic moving straight ahead to wait for long periods and causing severe congestion—an everyday ordeal for city residents. Photo taken from Farmgate, Dhaka on 25 June 2026.Khaled Sarkar