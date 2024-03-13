TOP SHOTS (13 March 2024)

As the Mandar tree is blooming with flowers, birds come seeking after the nectar. The picture was taken from Chelopara area in Bogura on 11 March.Soyel Rana
A woman walks back home carrying a load of firewood she collected from the banks of Padma river. The photo was taken from Goldangi area in North Channel of Faridpur on 11 March.Alimuzzaman
The water level in the Teesta river has receded low and a fisherman throws his net into the water looking for a good catch. The photo was taken from West Ichli area in Gangachhara of rangpur on 11 March.Moinul Islam
After plowing one piece of farmland the farmer walks towards another plot carrying his plow on his shoulder. The photo was taken from Rajballav area in Gangachara, Rangpur on 11 March.Moinul Islam
Orange cotton-silk flowers are strewn across the soil. The photo was taken from Shahi Eidgah area in Sylhet on 11 March.Anis Mahmud
Labourers put paddy to dry on a terrace. The photo was taken from Shahebganj area in Rangpur on 12 March.Moinul Islam