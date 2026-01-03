The scent of new books

It’s the scent of new books with bright, glossy pages. On the first day of the year, schoolchildren eagerly await their new textbooks. For the 2026 academic year, new books were handed out on 1 January to primary and secondary students across the country. Schools organised ‘Book Festivals’ to mark the occasion. The joy going to school empty-handed and returning home with new books was clearly visible on children’s faces. Take a look at these photos of children with their new books.