The scent of new books

It’s the scent of new books with bright, glossy pages. On the first day of the year, schoolchildren eagerly await their new textbooks. For the 2026 academic year, new books were handed out on 1 January to primary and secondary students across the country. Schools organised ‘Book Festivals’ to mark the occasion. The joy going to school empty-handed and returning home with new books was clearly visible on children’s faces. Take a look at these photos of children with their new books.

Teachers hand out new books to students on Book Festival Day. Photo taken at Ananda Multimedia School and College in Gouripur, Daudkandi, Cumilla on 1 January 2026.
Abdur Rahman Dhali
A child happily scans through new books. Photo taken at Tetultala Government Primary School in Batiaghata, Khulna on 1 January 2026.
Saddam Hossain
Children run off with new books in hand. Photo taken at Tetultala Government Primary School in Batiaghata, Khulna on 1 January 2026.
Saddam Hossain
Farmer Lipi Begum was working in the field while her school-going child came to show her the new books he brought home. Photo taken in Mominpur, Rangpur on 1 January 2026.
Moinul Islam
Students carry their new books. Photo taken at Zilla School in Barishal on 1 January 2026.
Saiyan
A student absorbed in his new textbooks. Photo taken at Zilla School in Barishal on 1 January 2026.
Saiyan
Crowds of students arrive to collect books on the first day of the year, accompanied by their parents. Photo taken at Shaheed Nazmul Haque Girls’ High School in Rajshahi on 1 January 2026.
Shahidul Islam
Students jubilant after receiving new books on the first day of the year. Photo taken at Shaheed Nazmul Haque Girls’ High School in Rajshahi on 1 January 2026.
Shahidul Islam
Three students take a selfie in delight after receiving their new textbooks. Photo taken at Government Agragami Girls’ High School in Sylhet on 1 January 2026.
Anis Mahmud
Students delighted with their new textbooks. Photo taken at Government Agragami Girls’ High School in Sylhet on 1 January 2026.
Anis Mahmud
Students hold the new books provided from their school. Photo taken at Shah Nagar Government Primary School in Shajahanpur, Bogura on 1 January 2026.
Soyel Rana
Children rejoice after receiving new books at school. Photo taken at Tetultala Government Primary School in Batiaghata, Khulna on 1 January 2026.
Saddam Hossain
