Photo Story

Twilight at Burungi Beel

As the setting sun casts its golden glow, the beel and its surroundings take on a breathtaking look. The distant sky shimmers with soft hues of colour, while the water of the beel glistens. Lotus flowers are in bloom. Various species of birds fly across the beel, adding life to the scene.

The name of this lake is Burungi Beel. Covering around a hundred bighas, it is located in Nepaltili Union in Gabtali Upazila of Bogura. Here’s a photo story on the charm of Burungi Beel. Photos taken by Soyel Rana.