Photo

Photo Story

Twilight at Burungi Beel

As the setting sun casts its golden glow, the beel and its surroundings take on a breathtaking look. The distant sky shimmers with soft hues of colour, while the water of the beel glistens. Lotus flowers are in bloom. Various species of birds fly across the beel, adding life to the scene.

The name of this lake is Burungi Beel. Covering around a hundred bighas, it is located in Nepaltili Union in Gabtali Upazila of Bogura. Here’s a photo story on the charm of Burungi Beel. Photos taken by Soyel Rana.

1 / 9
A cormorant dashes across the water at dusk.
2 / 9
Reflections on the water at twilight.
3 / 9
Lesser whistling ducks flying across the evening sky.
4 / 9
A fisherman waiting with his net cast for the catch.
5 / 9
Lotus blossoms spread across the beel.
6 / 9
Fishing nets placed side by side in the water.
7 / 9
A shrike perches on a bamboo pole while on the lookout for prey.
8 / 9
An egret flying away.
9 / 9
A fisherman casting his net to catch fish.
Also Read

In pictures: Captivating beauty of Rangamati

Follow the Google news channel to get Prothom Alo's latest news
Watch more from Photo