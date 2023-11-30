Photo

TOP SHOTS (30 November 2023)

The sun is spreading its rays in the east. A fisherman is heading towards a beel (waterbody) to catch fish. The picture was taken from Patulipara of Bhangura in Pabna on 29 November.
Hasan Mahmud
Farmer Rubel has cultivated tomatoes on seven decimals of land. He is tending the crop field. The picture was taken from Shanagar of Shahjahanpur in Bogura on 29 November.
Soyel Rana
A farmer is harvesting paddy. The picture was taken from the Battor Beel in Rangpur on 29 November.
Mainul Islam
A member of the Palestinian community in Chile rides a bicycle during a car caravan on the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People at Plaza Italia square in Santiago on 29 November 2023.
AFP
