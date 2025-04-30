TOP SHOTS (30 April 2025)

2 / 4

Tourists visit the white stone area of Bholaganj in Companiganj. To reach the white stone zone, one must travel by boat from the ghat No. 10 in Bholaganj. During the dry season, due to the low water level, tourists are required to walk approximately half a kilometer across the sandy riverbed after getting out of the boat. Many choose to ride horses for this stretch of the journey, horse owners wait with their horses for tourists in the area. The picture was taken from Companiganj of Sylhet on 30 April. Anis Mahmud