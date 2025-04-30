Photo

TOP SHOTS (30 April 2025)

In the morning light, the red water lily has revealed its beauty. The picture was taken from Bangla Bazar of Pabna on 30 April.
Hasan Mahmud
Tourists visit the white stone area of Bholaganj in Companiganj. To reach the white stone zone, one must travel by boat from the ghat No. 10 in Bholaganj. During the dry season, due to the low water level, tourists are required to walk approximately half a kilometer across the sandy riverbed after getting out of the boat. Many choose to ride horses for this stretch of the journey, horse owners wait with their horses for tourists in the area. The picture was taken from Companiganj of Sylhet on 30 April.
Anis Mahmud
Amidst the vast sandy char, local residents are seen travelling in traditional horse-drawn carriages towards their destination. The picture was taken from Paldangi of Faridpur 30 April.
Alimuzzaman
Enthusiastic students rejoice in the rain in the heart of the city. The picture was taken from TSC area of Dhaka University on 30 April.
Suvra Kanti Das
