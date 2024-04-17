TOP SHOTS (17 April 2024)

Ignoring the scorching hot, teens are playing football. The picture was taken from Tipna of Dumuria in Khulna on 17 April.Saddam Hossain
Stork is in search of food. Wren drongo is flying beside it. The picture was taken from Khidirpur of Dakshin Surma in Sylhet on 17 April.Anis Mahmud
Leonardo Muylaert, 36, known as the Brazilian Superman, poses for a picture at the helipad of the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopedics (INTO) in the city center of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on 18 March 2024.AFP
Afghan boys selling Tulip flowers look for customers along a roadside in Mir Bacha Kot district of Kabul province on 17 April 2024.AFP