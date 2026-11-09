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Rickshaw-van-easy-bike drivers’ protest causes public sufferings on roads

Rickshaw, van and easy-bike drivers have launched a movement with a 12-point demand, vowing to “resist all attempts to destroy their livelihoods”. They held a procession and rally in front of the National Press Club in the capital on Monday morning. The programme, organised by the Rickshaw-Van-Easy-bike Workers’ Union, also included the submission of a memorandum to the Prime Minister. The procession and rally, which blocked the road, caused considerable inconvenience to commuters in the area. Here is a photo story capturing some of the resulting public suffering.

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Members of the Rickshaw-Van-Easy-bike Workers’ union take part in the procession.
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Drivers taking part in the protest block auto-rickshaws carrying passengers on the road.
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Female passengers also face difficulties as auto-rickshaws are blocked.
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An auto-rickshaw has been stopped on the road.
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The driver requests the protesters to let the detained auto-rickshaw go.
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Many people, including women and children, face difficulties as auto-rickshaws are blocked on the road.
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An auto-rickshaw carrying passengers overturns on the road as its driver tries to speed past the protest venue.
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The rally is under way on the road in front of the National Press Club.
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