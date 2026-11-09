Rickshaw-van-easy-bike drivers’ protest causes public sufferings on roads

Rickshaw, van and easy-bike drivers have launched a movement with a 12-point demand, vowing to “resist all attempts to destroy their livelihoods”. They held a procession and rally in front of the National Press Club in the capital on Monday morning. The programme, organised by the Rickshaw-Van-Easy-bike Workers’ Union, also included the submission of a memorandum to the Prime Minister. The procession and rally, which blocked the road, caused considerable inconvenience to commuters in the area. Here is a photo story capturing some of the resulting public suffering.