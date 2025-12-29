Photo

BNP’s preparations surrounding Tarique Rahman’s homecoming

The return of BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman from London, after nearly one and a half decades, has triggered intense activity and enthusiasm of the party across the capital. Tarique Rahman is scheduled to return to the country tomorrow, Thursday, at noon. To mark the occasion, the party has arranged a mass reception in the 300 Feet area of Purbachal in the capital. As a result, final preparations are underway everywhere—from the airport to the 300 Feet area in Kuril.

Various moments of the BNP’s preparations surrounding Tarique Rahman’s arrival are captured in this photo story by Khaled Sarker

Various arrangements have been made in the 300 Feet area of Kuril ahead of the mass reception.
A large number of leaders and activists from different parts of the country gather in front of the reception stage adjacent to Kuril.
Hawkers with various party merchandise at the rally venue.
Security personnel stationed at the prepared stage.
Cleaning and maintenance work underway at the rally venue.
Leaders and activists wearing headbands bearing the organization’s name and logo.
A party supporter holding portraits of Ziaur Rahman, Khaleda Zia, and Tarique Rahman
BNP supporters and leaders-activists arriving from different parts of the country.
