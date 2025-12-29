BNP’s preparations surrounding Tarique Rahman’s homecoming

The return of BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman from London, after nearly one and a half decades, has triggered intense activity and enthusiasm of the party across the capital. Tarique Rahman is scheduled to return to the country tomorrow, Thursday, at noon. To mark the occasion, the party has arranged a mass reception in the 300 Feet area of Purbachal in the capital. As a result, final preparations are underway everywhere—from the airport to the 300 Feet area in Kuril.

Various moments of the BNP’s preparations surrounding Tarique Rahman’s arrival are captured in this photo story by Khaled Sarker