Lifestyle

Dolly Parton dies at 80 after six decades of music and stardom

Dolly Parton, the irrepressible country music singer, songwriter and actress whose charisma, heartfelt lyrics and business acumen captured the public's imagination for nearly six decades, died on Tuesday aged 80. Parton's wholesome personality, combined with her towering blond hairdos, flamboyant costumes and giddy delight at holding center stage, endeared her to Americans of all backgrounds and helped introduce country music to international audiences.

Parton made her movie debut in 1980's "9 to 5," starring alongside Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, with the title tune earning Parton an Oscar nomination for songwriting. She got another Oscar songwriting nomination in 2006 for "Travelin' Thru," written for the film "Transamerica."

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Host Dolly Parton has the other stars join her during her hand-clapping country anthem to starts the 22nd annual CMA Awards show at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, Tennessee, US,10 October 10, 1988.
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Dolly Parton and the Wagon Masters pick and sing for a Civic Center Music Hall audience in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 8 October, 1968.
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Dolly Parton accepts the Gary Haber Lifting Lives Award.
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Dolly Parton and Vince Gill perform at the Country Music Awards in Nashville, 22 September. Dolly Parton was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame during the CMA awards program.
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Mourners pay their respects to Dolly Parton after the announcement of her passing at the Dolly Parton Statue in downtown Sevierville, Tennessee, US, 25 August, 2026.
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Kitten Kay Sera and her dog Pinky visit the star of Dolly Parton on the Hollywood Walk of Fame after it was announced that the country music icon died aged 80, in Los Angeles, California, US, 25 August, 2026.
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