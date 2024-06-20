TOP SHOTS (20 June 2024)

About 50-feet area of the Juri river embankment in Gouripur area of Juri Upazila in Moulvibazar has been demolished by flash floods, and water is breaching forcefully through the gap. Photo taken on 20 June.Kalyan Prasun
The sky in the capital had been cloudy since morning. Photo taken in Shaymbazar area of Dhaka on 20 June.Dipu Malakar
A common myna gorges on ripe dates hovering at the treetop. Photo taken from Gopalpur area in Faridpur Sadar upazuila on 20 June.Alimuzzaman
The drizzle caused trouble for the city dwellers. A mother covered her child’s head with a handkerchief for protection from the rain. Photo taken from Zero Point intersection in Dhaka on 20 June.Dipu Malakar
The office, banks and financial institutions have opened after the Eid vacation. So, people return back to the city after celebrating Eid holidays at home. Photo taken from Chattogram railway station on 20 June.Jewel Shill