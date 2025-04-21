TOP SHOTS (21 April 2025)

Traders transport sand by boat from Companyganj upazila in Sylhet to various parts of the country through river. Boats are seen waiting to collect sand. The photo was taken from Katakhala of Companiganj in Sylhet on 21 April.Anis Mahmud
Two herons are wandering around the water body in search of fish. Suddenly, one of them flew away. Arifpur, Pabna, 21 April.Hasan Mahmud.
Cricket training is gaining popularity among children and adolescents through play and physical exercise. Trainees of the Pabna Sports Academy are participating in physical activities. The photo was taken from Edward College ground of Pabna on 21 April.Hasan Mahmud
When lives of common people were gasping in sweltering heat of Baishakh, a sudden spell of rain brought some much-needed relief. A man under an umbrella is seen heading to work. The photo was taken from Specialised hospital area in Khulna on 21 April.Saddam Hossain
Farmers are seen working in groups to weed jute fields that were planted early in the season. The photo was taken from Brahmankanda of Faridpur on 21 April.Alimuzzaman
In summer, there is constant alternation between sunlight and sudden rain. It increases the demand of umbrella. Many choose to repair old ones. A repairman is seen carrying his tools through various neighbourhoods. The picture was taken from Circuit House area of Sylhet on 21 April.Anis Mahmud
A farmer is grazing his cattle along the ridges of a crop field. The picture was taken from Kalshimati of Bogura on 21 April.Soyel Rana
Orange jasmine flowers are blooming beautifully by the roadside. It is attracting passers-by with its sweet fragrance. The picture was taken from Raghunathpur of Kahalu in Bogura on 21 April.Soyel Rana
Zakaria Sheikh is cultivating red amaranth on open land beside his house. The picture was taken from Brahmankanda of Faridpur on 21 April.Alimuzzaman