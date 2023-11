6 / 7

A picture taken from the border village of Tayr Harfa in southern Lebanon shows smoke rising from a hill near the village of Al-Bustan following an Israeli strike on 3 November, 2023. Since Hamas militants launched an unprecedented 7 October attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip, Lebanon's southern border has seen escalating tit-for-tat exchanges, mainly between Israel and Hezbollah, an ally of the Palestinian group, stoking fears of a broader conflagration AFP