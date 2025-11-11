TOP SHOTS (1 November 2025)

In the Barendra region, farmers and labourers are celebrating the rice-harvesting festival, cutting and bringing the rice home. Tanore, Rajshahi, 11 November.Shahidul Islam
Teenage students are cycling to school along the shaded village paths in the morning. Raghu, Rangpur, 11 November.Moinul Islam
Ahead of winter, bushes along the highway are being cleared to prevent robberies. Dhaka-Chattogram Highway, Tamta, Daudkandi, Comilla, 11 November.Abdur Rahman Dhali
Labourers returning home after harvesting rice. Kuji, Rajshahi, 11 November.Shahidul Islam
Students returning home from college. Tanore, Rajshahi, 11 November.Shahidul Islam
In the char areas, this year’s aman rice yield has been good. Farmers are harvesting the rice from fields, loading it onto boats, and crossing the Padma River to return home. Paldangi, Faridpur, 11 November.Alimuzzaman
A fruit vendor arranging a variety of local and imported fruits for sale. Kandirpar, Cumilla, 11 November.Abdur Rahman
Olives are being harvested from the trees and filled into crates. Gollapara, Rajshahi, 11 November.Shahidul Islam
Ahead of a march to submit a memorandum to the chief adviser of the Ekushey Book Fair Struggle Council demanding lower book fair stall fees from 1 February, a gathering is held at Shahbagh.Sazid Hossain
Law enforcement agencies have taken extensive preparations to prevent the online ‘lockdown’ programme declared by the Awami League whose activities are currently banned. As part of this, police are conducting inspections at entry points to the capital. Signboard area, Dhaka–Narayanganj Highway, 11 November.Dipu Malakar
Feeling the morning chill, this elderly man is basking in the gentle morning sun. Rajukhan, Rangpur, 11 November.Moinul Islam