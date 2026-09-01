TOP SHOTS (1 September 2026)

Imported oranges from South Africa are kept in cartons for wholesale sale at City Bazar in Rangpur on 1 September 2026.Moinul Islam
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A herder returns on a makeshift raft carrying grass and vines for cattle from an enclosure in drizzle, pulling himself through the water by a rope instead of using an oar, at Ambhita in Khulna on 1 September 2026.Saddam Hossain
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Raindrops gather on a hibiscus flower after a sudden shower in Dumuria, Khulna, on 1 September 2026.Saddam Hossain
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Weavers work on power looms to produce lungis in Tamai, Belkuchi, Sirajganj, on 1 September 2026.Ariful Gani
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A man takes a ride on a dinghy on the Phuljor River in Bhuyanganti, Sirajganj, on 1 September 2026.Shajedul Alam
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A butterfly rests in a home courtyard in New Zealand, Khagrachhari, on 1 September 2026.Joyanti Dewan
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A hill woman travels by dinghy toward her destination on Kaptai Lake amid drizzle at Katachhari Mukh in Rangamati on 1 September 2026.Supriyo Chakma
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As jhum rice begins to ripen in Bhadra, a jhum farmer guards the paddy field from a makeshift house in Chingmrong, Rangamati, on 1 September 2026.Supriyo Chakma
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A man feeds fish at the Boishakhi fish farming project in the floodplain, which requires 200 sacks of feed daily, in Ramnagar, Daudkandi, Cumilla, on 1 September 2026.Abdur Rahman Dhali
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Dried coconuts brought from Noakhali are arranged for sale at City Bazar in Rangpur as demand for coconuts rises ahead of the upcoming Durga Puja on 1 September 2026.Moinul Islam