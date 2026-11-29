In frames

Grazing, playing and mischief: A day in the life of two goat kids

The mother goat has been tied with a rope in a field so that she can graze. Nearby, her two kids wander around freely. Sometimes they stand beside their mother and eat grass; at other times, they playfully chase each other around. Their days pass in eating and playing. The two lively kids, frolicking in their mother’s company, bring life to the quiet field. Their playful antics and moments of joy are captured in these photographs.