Photo story

90-year-old Niamat struggle for survival

He is over 90. His physical strength has waned and his hands tremble. Yet Niamat Molla’s struggle to make a living has not stopped. Every morning, he sits at the market with a boti to cut fish for customers. He earns Tk20 to Tk30 for cutting each fish. Some days he makes Tk200, on others Tk300. That modest income is enough to support his household of two, providing food and the medicines he needs. Defying the burden of age, his daily struggle with a boti in hand is a quiet story of survival. Hasan Mahmud took the photos at Masum Bazar, Pabna Sadar on 11 September 2026.