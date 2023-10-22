TOP SHOTS (22 October 2023)

Against the backdrop of blue sky after the sunset, fishermen cast their nets into the water hoping for a good catch. They catch fish from dusk till dawn. Photo taken from Gaznar Beel in Pabna on 20 October.Hasan Mahmud
Children enjoy a game of football on an empty field beside the paddy fields on a dewy autumn afternoon. A teenage boy shoots the ball towards opponent’s goalpost. Photo taken in Nandirgaon, Sylhet Sadar on 21 October.Anis Mahmud
As the water level falls in smaller water bodies, a man tries catching fish with a draw net in the canal flowing near his house. Photo taken from Putamara canal in Sylhet on 21 October.Anis Mahmud
A fox wanders through the tea plantation on a bright autumn morning. As there aren’t many people in the tea garden at this hour, the fox has come out of hiding. Photo taken from Malnichhara tea garden in Sylhet on 21 October.Anis Mahmud
Nature takes on a whole different look in the light of the setting sun. A fisherman drifts through the river with his boat at twilight. Photo taken from Chengerkhal river in Sylhet on 21 October.Anis Mahmud