TOP SHOTS (13 September)

A girl is riding a bicycle with her friend in the front. The photo was taken from Monohor area in Rangpur city on 13 September.Moinul Islam
2 / 3
Fishermen went down to the River Jamuna to net fish. They will catch and sell fish all day long. The photo was taken from Nagarbari, area of Pabna, on 13 September.Hasan Mahmud
3 / 3
Belal Hossain, a farmer, is busy in tending beans. Most of the farmers are now cultivating this variety of bean due to higher price and longer yield. The photo was taken from Thanapara, Atgharia, Pabna, on 13 SeptemberHasan Mahmud