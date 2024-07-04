Photo

TOP SHOTS (4 July 2024)

1 / 6
Flooded houses are seen at Algar Char area under Jatrapur union in Kurigram Sadar. Water levels rises in the rivers of the district, flooding vast areas.
Prothom Alo
2 / 6
Heavy rainfall and onrush of upstream water from India caused floods in different upazilas of Sylhet. An educational institution is submerged in Beanibazar upazila
Anis Mahmud
3 / 6
Students and job seekers brought out a procession and blocked Shahbagh intersection for five hours on Thursday protesting against the reinstatement of the quota system in government jobs
Shuvra Kanti Das
4 / 6
Students of Jahangirnagar University stage sit-in on Dhaka-Aricha highway protesting against the reinstatement of the quota system in government jobs
Abdullah Al Mamun
5 / 6
A man walks outside St James' Church polling station during the general election in Edinburgh, Scotland, as UK goes to polls on 4 July, 2024
Reuters
6 / 6
Indian cricketers gesture during an open bus roadshow upon their arrival in Mumbai on July 4, 2024, after winning the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup in Barbados
AFP
Follow the Google news channel to get Prothom Alo's latest news
Watch more from Photo