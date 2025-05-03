TOP SHOTS (3 May 2025)

A fisherman heads to the wetland with a push-net slung over his shoulder, ready for a day of fishing. The photo was taken from Balikhola of Karimganj of Kishoreganj on May.Photo: Tafsilul Aziz
This year, local lychees have yielded well, although the fruits haven't fully ripened yet. The picture was taken from Baradam Manikchhari entrance of Rangamati on 3 May.Photo: Supriyo Chakma
A bulbul bird perches on a tree branch with food in its beak for its chicks.
The photo was taken from Bak Chhari of Rangamati 3 May.Photo: Supriyo Chakma
Fishermen have pulled their dinghy full of fishing nets ashore.
To protect fish during their breeding season, authorities have imposed a three-month ban on all fishing in Kaptai Lake. The photo was taken from Katakhali of Rangamati on 3 May.Photo: Supriyo Chakma
There have already been a few light showers. May is known for frequent storms and rain, so farmers are rushing to harvest their paddy. Threshing is underway in the fields. The photo was taken from Line Bill Pabla of Dumuria in Khulna 3 May.Photo: Saddam Hossain
A kingfisher dives into a fish enclosure in search of prey.
The picture was taken from Shalua of Dumuria in Khulna on May.Photo: Saddam Hossain
A common myna bird soaks in the sun while perched on a bamboo pole. The picture was taken from Dighi of Manikganj on 3 May.Photo: Abdul Momin
Farmers and agricultural workers harvest Boro paddy from the fields. The picture was taken from Satkania, Chattogram, 3 May.Photo: Mamun Muhammad
Narcissus flowers bloom in the garden. The picture was taken from Suravi Udyan of Rangpur on 3 May.Photo: Moinul Islam
A butterfly nestles among Ixora flowers and grass. The picture was taken from Suravi Udyan of Rangpur ib May.Photo: Moinul Islam