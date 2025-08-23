In Pictures: A tree fair in Sylhet

A divisional tree fair is underway at the Alia Madrasah ground in Sylhet city. Rows of green saplings, trees laden with flowers and fruits, and neatly arranged stalls have created a festive atmosphere there.

Organised by the forest department with support from the district administration the fair showcases fruit, forest and medicinal tree saplings. The main aim of the fair is to raise awareness about protecting the environment. Take a look at the fair in pictures taken by Anis Mahmud here: