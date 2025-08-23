Photo

In Pictures: A tree fair in Sylhet

A divisional tree fair is underway at the Alia Madrasah ground in Sylhet city. Rows of green saplings, trees laden with flowers and fruits, and neatly arranged stalls have created a festive atmosphere there.  

Organised by the forest department with support from the district administration the fair showcases fruit, forest and medicinal tree saplings. The main aim of the fair is to raise awareness about protecting the environment. Take a look at the fair in pictures taken by Anis Mahmud here:

A stall decorated with flowers and foliage at the tree fair.
Including this stall from the forest department, there are a total of 56 stalls at the fair.
Different varieties of cactus plants.
A visitor checks out the collection of trees while visiting the fair.
Although sales of saplings are relatively low, the rows of trees and abundance of greenery have created a unique ambience at the fair.
Saplings of fruit, forest and medicinal tree are available at the fair.
A rain-soaked orange tree found at the fair.
Pots designed in the shape of weaver bird nests are on sale.
Visitors search for saplings of their choices at the fair.
