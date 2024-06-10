TOP SHOTS (10 June 2024)

A man, Khurshid Alam, has come to Rangpur from Naogaon to sell the colourful flowers and toys he crafted himself from papers. Photo taken from Hasnabazar area in Rangpur on 9 June.Moinul Islam
Heavy rainfall for three consecutive hours has created waterlogging on different roads as well as houses in different areas of Sylhet city. A rickshaw puller drags his vehicle along an inundated street. Photo taken from Majortilla Bazar area in Sylhet on 9 June.Anis Mahmud
A female labourer lays moringa leaves to dry. Once dried, these leaves will be crushed and sold as powder in the market. Photo taken from Shantinagar area in Dumuria of Khulna on 9 June.Sddam Hossain
A mother pied myna feeds her baby. Photo taken from Mahasthangarh Museum in Shibganj of Bogura on 8 June.Soyel Rana
Since Eid-ul-Azha is around the corner, traders have started bringing cattle from different parts of the country in boats to Postogola cattle market in Dhaka. Photo taken from Farashganj pier in Dhaka on 8 June.Dipu Malakar
A man takes a bath at a public tap water dispensing facility on a summer evening in Jalandhar on 9 June, 2024.AFP
This aerial photo shows rowers in their dragon boats at Tai O fishing village on Lantau Island in Hong Kong on 10 June, 2024 as they take part in the dragon boat races held to celebrate the Tuen Ng Festival (Dragon Boat Festival).AFP