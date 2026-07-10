In Pictures: France beat Morocco to reach World Cup semi-finals
France booked their place in the semi-finals of the FIFA World Cup 2026 with a 2-0 victory over Morocco in the quarter-finals at Boston Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on Friday, 10 July (Bangladesh time) . Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring with his eighth goal of the tournament before the French sealed the win with a second-half strike from Ousmane Dembele. Here are some of the best moments from the last-eight clash.
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