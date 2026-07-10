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In Pictures: France beat Morocco to reach World Cup semi-finals

France booked their place in the semi-finals of the FIFA World Cup 2026 with a 2-0 victory over Morocco in the quarter-finals at Boston Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on Friday, 10 July (Bangladesh time) . Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring with his eighth goal of the tournament before the French sealed the win with a second-half strike from Ousmane Dembele. Here are some of the best moments from the last-eight clash.

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France's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring their first goal at FIFA World Cup 2026 - Quarter Final - France v Morocco - Boston Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts, US on 9 July, 2026.
Reuters
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France's Ousmane Dembele celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates and coach Didier Deschamps at FIFA World Cup 2026 - Quarter Final - France v Morocco - Boston Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts, US on 9 July, 2026.
Reuters
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France's Ousmane Dembele celebrates scoring their second goal at FIFA World Cup 2026 - Quarter Final - France v Morocco - Boston Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts, US on 9 July, 2026.
Reuters
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France's Kylian Mbappe scores their first goal at FIFA World Cup 2026 - Quarter Final - France v Morocco - Boston Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts, US on 9 July, 2026.
Reuters
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France's Kylian Mbappe scores their first goal past Morocco's Yassine Bounou at FIFA World Cup 2026 - Quarter Final - France v Morocco - Boston Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts, US on 9 July, 2026.
Reuters
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France's Ousmane Dembele celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates at FIFA World Cup 2026 - Quarter Final - France v Morocco - Boston Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts, US on 9 July, 2026.
Reuters
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France's Ousmane Dembele celebrates scoring their second goal as Morocco's Yassine Bounou reacts at FIFA World Cup 2026 - Quarter Final - France v Morocco - Boston Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts, US on 9 July, 2026.
Reuters
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Morocco's Noussair Mazraoui, Issa Diop and Neil El Aynaoui look dejected after the match as Morocco are eliminated from the World Cup at FIFA World Cup 2026 - Quarter Final - France v Morocco - Boston Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts, US on 9 July, 2026.
Reuters
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Morocco fans in Casablanca react after France's Kylian Mbappe scored the first goal during the match at FIFA World Cup 2026 - Quarter Final - France v Morocco - Boston Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts, US on 9 July, 2026.
Reuters
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Morocco's Gessime Yassine looks dejected after the match as Morocco are eliminated from the World Cup at FIFA World Cup 2026 - Quarter Final - France v Morocco - Boston Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts, US on 9 July, 2026.
Reuters
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A child looks on as Palestinian fans watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-final match between France and Morocco on a screen in Ramallah, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, on 10 July, 2026.
Reuters
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France's Ousmane Dembele scores their second goal past Morocco's Yassine Bounou at FIFA World Cup 2026 - Quarter Final - France v Morocco - Boston Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts, US on 9 July, 2026.
Reuters
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France's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring their first goal at FIFA World Cup 2026 - Quarter Final - France v Morocco - Boston Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts, US on 9 July, 2026.
Reuters
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France's Ousmane Dembele celebrates scoring their second goal at FIFA World Cup 2026 - Quarter Final - France v Morocco - Boston Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts, US on 9 July, 2026.
Reuters
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France coach Didier Deschamps celebrates after the match as France qualify for the semi final stage of the World Cup at FIFA World Cup 2026 - Quarter Final - France v Morocco - Boston Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts, US on 9 July, 2026.
Reuters
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France fans wave their national flag in the stand during the match at FIFA World Cup 2026 - Quarter Final - France v Morocco - Boston Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts, US on 9 July, 2026.
Reuters
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France fan waves a national flag during the match at FIFA World Cup 2026 - Quarter Final - France v Morocco - Boston Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts, US on 9 July, 2026.
Reuters
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French football fans celebrate their team's victory in the 2026 World Cup quarter final football against Morocco as they watch in La Mazette bar in central Paris on 9 July, 2026.
AFP
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Morocco's defender #02 Achraf Hakimi and France's forward #11 Michael Olise hug after the 2026 World Cup football tournament quarter-final match between France and Morocco at Boston Stadium in Foxborough on 9 July, 2026.
AFP
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