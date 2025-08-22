TOP SHOTS (22 August 2025)

Two workers repair an eroded railway track plate. Photo taken near Kamalapur rail station in Dhaka on 21 august 2025.Mir Hossain
An unfit bus emits black smoke contributing to air pollution. Air pollution is a major cause of breathing difficulties for city residents, especially those spending long hours on the roads. Photo taken from Khilgaon Flyover area in Dhaka on 22 August 2025.Mir Hossain
A passenger boards a moving train at great risk—one careless step could lead to a major accident. Many passengers are seen getting on and off moving trains like this. Photo taken near Khilgaon rail crossing in Dhaka on 22 August 2025.Mir Hossain
This is the main road in Fakirapool area of Dhaka. It was dug up for repair work, but as the repair has not yet been completed, commuters are suffering greatly. Photo taken on 21 august 2025.Zahidul Karim
Underground sewerage system is being improved on the road from Mohakhali to Banani near Korail slum area. As a result, people using this route are in great distress. Photo taken from Mohakhali area in Dhaka on 22 August 2025.Zahidul Karim
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir attends a human chain organised by Mayer Daak in remembrance of the victims of enforced disappearances during the Awami League’s rule. Photo taken on Manik Mia Avenue in Dhaka on 22 August 2025.Prothom Alo
A farmer carries transplanted Aman paddy seedlings from the seedbed to the field. Photo taken from Someshpur area in Faridpur Sadar upazila on 22 August 2025.Alimuzzaman
Four members of the same family were killed when a lorry overturned onto a private car on the Dhaka–Chattogram highway at Paduar Bazar area in Cumilla Sadar Dakshin upazila. Photo taken on 22 August 2025.Prothom Alo
A waterfowl (white-breasted waterhen) searches for food among blooming water lilies in a pond. Photo taken from Mohila College area in Khagrachhari on 22 August 2025.Supriya Chakma
Despite there being a foot over-bridge nearby, pedestrians cross the busy road dangerously through the road divider. One small mistake could lead to a fatal accident. Photo taken from Basabo area in Dhaka on 22 August 2025.Dipu Malakar
Palestinian women and children hold out their empty pots in front of a charity kitchen in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on 21 August, 2025.AFP
A resident stands watching the flames as he battles a wildfire in Colinas del Campo de Martin Moro Toledano in Iguena municipality, province of Leon, northwestern Spain on 21 August, 2025.AFP