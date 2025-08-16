In pictures: Trump-Putin summit in Alaska

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin on Friday made no breakthrough on Ukraine at their high-stakes summit, pointing to areas of agreement and rekindling a friendship but offering no news on a ceasefire, reports AFP. Trump, fond of calling himself a master deal-maker, rolled out the red carpet for Putin at an Alaska air base in the first time the Russian leader was allowed on Western soil since he ordered the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. After an abrupt ending to three hours of talks with aides, Trump and Putin offered warm words but took no questions from reporters -- highly unusual for the media-savvy US president.