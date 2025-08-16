Photo

In pictures: Trump-Putin summit in Alaska

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin on Friday made no breakthrough on Ukraine at their high-stakes summit, pointing to areas of agreement and rekindling a friendship but offering no news on a ceasefire, reports AFP. Trump, fond of calling himself a master deal-maker, rolled out the red carpet for Putin at an Alaska air base in the first time the Russian leader was allowed on Western soil since he ordered the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. After an abrupt ending to three hours of talks with aides, Trump and Putin offered warm words but took no questions from reporters -- highly unusual for the media-savvy US president.

1 / 28
U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin shake hands during a press conference following their meeting to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska on 15 August 2025.
Reuters
2 / 28
President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin hold a press conference following their meeting to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska on 15 August 2025.
Reuters
3 / 28
President Donald Trump disembarks Air Force One as he arrives at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska on 15 August 2025.
Reuters
4 / 28
Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson for his meeting with President Donald Trump to discuss an end to the war in Ukraine, in Anchorage, Alaska on 15 August 2025.
Reuters
5 / 28
A demonstrator holds a placard during a protest in solidarity with Ukraine in Anchorage, Alaska on 14 August 2025.
Reuters
6 / 28
A demonstrator holds signs during a rally in support of President Donald Trump in Anchorage, Alaska on 15 August 2025.
Reuters
7 / 28
A girl holds a placard as activists take part in a rally in front of the U.S. embassy ahead of the upcoming meeting between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin to raise awareness about the plight of thousands of prisoners of war still in Russian captivity, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine on 15 August 2025.
Reuters
8 / 28
President Donald Trump salutes as he walks with Russian President Vladimir Putin at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska on 15 August 2025.
Reuters
9 / 28
President Donald Trump shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska, on 15 August 2025.
Reuters
10 / 28
President Donald Trump speaks with Russian President Vladimir Putin at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska on 15 August 2025.
Reuters
11 / 28
In this pool photograph distributed by the Russian state agency Sputnik, US President Donald Trump greets Russian President Vladimir Putin on the tarmac after they arrived for a meeting on Ukraine at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska, on 15 August 2025.
AFP
12 / 28
In this pool photograph distributed by the Russian state agency Sputnik, US President Donald Trump salutes as he and Russian President Vladimir Putin walk on the tarmac after their arrival for a US-Russia summit on Ukraine at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska, on 15 August 2025.
AFP
13 / 28
President Donald Trump shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin as they meet to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska on 15 August 2025.
Reuters
14 / 28
President Donald Trump stands with Russian President Vladimir Putin at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska on 15 August 2025.
Reuters
15 / 28
Putin and Trump share a laugh en route to meeting at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska on 15 August 2025.
Reuters
16 / 28
President Donald Trump meets Russian President Vladimir Putin in Anchorage, Alaska on 15 August 2025.
Reuters
17 / 28
In this pool photograph distributed by the Russian state agency Sputnik, Russian President Vladimir Putin (C) looks on after a joint press conference following a US-Russia summit on Ukraine at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska, on 15 August 2025.
AFP
18 / 28
In this pool photograph distributed by the Russian state agency Sputnik, US President Donald Trump (C) and Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) speak after delivering a joint press conference following a US-Russia summit on Ukraine at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska, on 15 August 2025.
AFP
19 / 28
In this pool photograph distributed by the Russian state agency Sputnik, US President Donald Trump (L) and Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) walk to hold a joint press conference following a US-Russia summit on Ukraine at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska, on 15 August 2025.
AFP
20 / 28
This aerial view shows protesters holding a giant Ukrainian flag in Anchorage, Alaska, on 15 August 2025 during a US-Russia summit at nearby Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson.
AFP
21 / 28
In this pool photograph distributed by the Russian state agency Sputnik, US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin meet during a US-Russia summit on Ukraine at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska, on 15 August 2025.
AFP
22 / 28
In this pool photograph distributed by the Russian state agency Sputnik, US President Donald Trump (C, R) and Russian President Vladimir Putin (C, L) meet, along with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (2nd L), Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov (L), US Secretary of State Marco Rubio (2nd R) and special envoy Steve Witkoff (R), during a US-Russia summit on Ukraine at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska, on 15 August 2025.
AFP
23 / 28
Russian Foreign Minister Sergi Lavrov (L) and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio chat while waiting for US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin's joint press conference after participating in a US-Russia summit on Ukraine at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska, on 15 August 2025.
AFP
24 / 28
US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin arrive to hold a joint press conference after participating in a US-Russia summit on Ukraine at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska, on 15 August 2025.
AFP
25 / 28
US President Donald Trump (L) and Russian President Vladimir Putin arrive to deliver a joint press conference after participating in a US-Russia summit on Ukraine at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska, on 15 August 2025.
AFP
26 / 28
In this pool photograph distributed by the Russian state agency Sputnik, US President Donald Trump (R) and Russian President Vladimir Putin hold a joint press conference following a US-Russia summit on Ukraine at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska, on 15 August 2025.
AFP
27 / 28
US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin shake hands at the end of a joint press conference after participating in a US-Russia summit on Ukraine at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska, on 15 August 2025.
AFP
28 / 28
In this pool photograph distributed by the Russian state agency Sputnik, US President Donald Trump (C) and Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) speak after delivering a joint press conference following a US-Russia summit on Ukraine at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska, on 15 August 2025.
AFP
Follow the Google news channel to get Prothom Alo's latest news
Watch more from Photo