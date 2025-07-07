TOP SHOTS (7 July 2025)

Ants swarm wildflowers. The photo is taken from Jalma, Batiaghata, Khulna, on 7 July.Saddam Hossain
A red-crested rooster forages for food in Mithapukur, Rangpur, 6 July.Moinul Islam
Ducks wait to descend into a waterbody in Jalma, Batiaghata, Khulna, on 7 July.Saddam Hossain
An assistant agricultural officer at Rangamati Horticulture Park inspects a rambutan orchard. The number of rambutan gardens in the hills is increasing. The photo was taken from Banduk Bhanga, Rangamati, on 7 July.Supriyo Chakma
Housewife Mona Begum returns home carrying dried corn stalks from her field. Dried corn stalks are used as fuel. Muradnagar, Cumilla, on 7 July.Abdur Rahman
A vendor sells gas balloons shaped like fish, birds, and cows, traveling through village roads. He earns Tk 500 to 600 a day from balloon sales. Nobugram, North Channel, Faridpur, on 6 July.Alimuzzaman
During monsoon, the lowlands are filled with water. Farmer Hashem Sheikh is taking a newly purchased boat home on a Nosimon (locally modified vehicle). Goalchamot, Faridpur, on 7 July.Alimuzzaman
A farmer levels his field by cutting soil from higher ground to prepare for Aman rice planting in Chandipur, Kaunia, Rangpur, on 7 July.Moinul Islam
As it’s peanut season, farmers have come to the market to sell peanuts, which are selling for Tk 3,800 to 4,000 per maund. The photo is taken from Kaunia, Rangpur, on 7 July.Moinul Islam
Green grass has grown on the elevated soil beside the railway tracks. Cattle are grazing there under the watchful eyes of their owners. Jalma, Batiaghata, Khulna, on 7 July.Saddam Hossain