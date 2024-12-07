TOP SHOTS (7 December 2024)

A butterfly slurps nectar from mustard flowers. Photo taken from Mithapukur area in Rangpur on 7 December 2024.Moinul Islam
A fisherman tosses his nets into a water body hoping for a good catch. Photo taken from Neelganj coast in Kalapara in Patuakhali on 7 December 2024.Sabina Yesmin
As the water level in the river recedes, a woman floating with a raft tries to catch fish with a fishing rod in the shallow water. Photo taken from Mohasing river in Shahinganj area of Sunamganj on 6 December 2024.Anis Mahmud
Padma, the mighty river in monsoon has now dried up with patches of sandbars in between. A horse-drawn cart crosses the withered river carrying a shop. Photo taken from Padmaghat area in Pabna on 6 December 2024.Hasan Mahmud
A group of common myna perch on a bundle of harvested paddy plants to feast on the grains early on a winter morning. Photo taken from Kheppopara village in Rangamti on 6 December 2024.Supriyo Chakma
A labourer carries earthen bricks on his head on the way to take them to be fire-treated in the kiln. Photo taken from Keraniganj area in Dhaka on 6 December 2024.Suvra Kanti Das