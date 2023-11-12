TOP SHOTS (12 November 2023)

Protesters holding olive branches, known as a sign of peace, take part in the 'National March For Palestine' in central London on 11 November, 2023, calling for a ceasefire in the conflict between Israel and Hamas.AFP
This picture taken from the Israeli side of the border with Gaza on 10 November, 2023, shows smoke and flares dropped by Israeli forces over the Gaza Strip amid ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas movement.AFP
A woman and a child look out from the window of a damaged building following Israeli bombing on Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, on 11 November, 2023, as battles between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas movement continue.AFP
Hindu devotees light earthen lamps on the banks of the Sarayu River on the eve of Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, in Ayodhya on 11 November, 2023.AFP
Aerial view of the Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on 10 November, 2023.AFP
This picture taken on 10 November, 2023 shows the sky following a rain over the Greek capital Athens.AFP