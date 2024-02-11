TOP SHOTS (11 February 2024)

A female labourer plucks flowers at a nursery. She earns Tk 250 as daily wages from working in the nursery and runs her family with that. Photo taken from Alankarkathi area in Nesarabad upazila of Pirojpur on 11 February.Saiyan
2 / 5
A honeybee perches on a mustard bloom sipping on the nectar. Photo taken from Char Khejurtala area in Guthiya, Ujirpur, Barishal on 11 February.Saiyan
3 / 5
Carrying plastic windmills (Chorki), a hawker roams around the city streets looking for customers. He sells the toys for Tk 30 apiece. Photo taken from Surovi Udyan area in Rangpur city on 11 February.Moinul Islam
4 / 5
A couple of children go for a boat ride in a body of water. Photo taken from Sabdi area in Bandar upazila of Narayanganj on 11 February.Dinar Mahmud
5 / 5
A pair of children pluck flowers from the garden to sell them in the market. Photo taken from Dighaladi area in Bandar upazila of Narayanganj on 11 February.Dinar Mahmud