TOP SHOTS (15 December 2024)

Two fishermen pull fishing net out of the water floating with a dinghy in the Atai river. Photo snapped in Kataban area of Dighalia in Khulna on 15 December 2024.Sddam Hossain
Carrying a load on her back, a woman walks along a bunch of bamboo pole placed over a tiny spring on a hill. Photo snapped from the mouth of Marangchhari Chhara in Bodipur area of Rangamati on 15 December 2024.Supriyo Chakma
A child runs through a mustard field with bright yellow flowers. Photo snapped from Lakshmipur area in Shajahanpur on Bogura on 15 December 2024.Soyel Rana
After digging out potatoes from the field, a farmer has stored them in a sack. A black drongo perches on the potatoes looking for something to prey on nearby. Photo snapped from Bhanti area in Burichang of Cumilla on 15 December 2024.M Sadek
A couple of fishermen return home on a dinghy after a fishing session in the Haor on gliding through the blue water strewn with pink lilies here and there. Photo snapped from Dobagir Haor in Sylhet on 15 December 2024.Anis Mahmud
A fishing dinghy glides through the tranquil water of Kirtankhola river. Many fishermen earn their livelihood from fishing in this river. Photo snapped from Chadmari Kheyaghat area in Barishal on 15 December 2024.Saiyan
In search of food, a squirrel climbs up a tree standing tall among the arrays of tea bushes. Photo snapped from Hiluachhara Tea Estate in Sylhet on 14 December 2024.Anis Mahmud