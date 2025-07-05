TOP SHOTS (5 July 2025)

After morning rain, clouds gather atop the hills. The photo was taken from Furmon of Rangamati 5 July.Photo: Supriyo Chakma
Growers heading to sell jackfruit at the weekly market in Rangamati town with a boat full of produce. Kaindyamukh, Rangamati, 5 July.Photo: Supriyo Chakma
Black and white clouds racing across the blue monsoon sky. The photo was taken from Bibir Pond banks, Barishal, 5 July.Photo: Saaiyan
Chicks scurrying after their mother hen. Tutpara, Khulna, 5 July.Photo: Saddam Hossain
Dhangora bus stand is synonymous with suffering, where an area of nearly one kilometer is in a dilapidated state. Katherpul Road, Hatpangashi Bazar, Sirajganj, 5 July.Photo: Sajedul Alam
Chargowali Khandakar Nazir Ahmed High School assistant head teacher Bulbul Ahmed is spraying pesticide in his papaya garden. The photo was taken from Boro Gowali, Daudkandi, Cumilla, 5 July.Photo: Abdur Rahman Dhali
Fishing continues in the flooded fields during the monsoon. The photo was taken from Kotiyapuri Beel, Gouripur, Mymensingh, 5 July.Photo: Mustafizur Rahman